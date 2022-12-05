Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the creation of 2,000 jobs for Emiratis in Sharjah Police.
The new jobs will come about in the 2023 and 2024 budgets.
The news was announced on Monday via the direct line programme broadcast through Sharjah Radio and Sharjah TV.
The Sharjah Ruler also directed the issue of scholarships at the University of Sharjah (UoS) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS) for the academic year 2023.
The scholarships are offered by the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to citizens of the emirate.
Registration, which opened on December 4, will close on January 4, 2023.