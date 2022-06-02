Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced that Khorfakkan University will open on June 8, with Kalba University to open next year.
Dr. Sheikh Sultan made the announcement during a call through the “Direct Line” programme, broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority radio and TV, with Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the SBA.
Dr. Sheikh Sultan said Khorfakkan University will include a new addition in the College of Marine Sciences.
Dr. Sheikh Sultan noted that Kalba University will include different disciplines and focuses in sports sciences, and Al Dhaid University will focus in agriculture and livestock, to benefit the cow breeding project and the multiplication of seeds and plants.