Sharjah: The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2019) will launch the first ever Researchers Platform offering information and academic content related to government communication during its upcoming edition taking place at the Expo Centre Sharjah from March 20-21.

The Researchers Platform will feature academic and knowledge activities that highlight pioneering experiences in government communication, in an effort to contribute to the development of the government communication sector locally, regionally and globally.

The platform, which offers knowledge, information and academic content on government communication, will be launched in line with the recommendations of IGCF’s previous editions that called for a database containing topics and information related to government communication.

On day one, the platform will organise a review of the IGCC publication, ‘Government Communication: Studies and Practices’ authored by Dr Mohammad Ayish, head of the Department of Mass Communication at the American University of Sharjah, and Dr Ahmad Farouk, assistant professor at the Department of Public Relations at the University of Sharjah.

Students will deliver presentations focusing on anti-bullying issues and the mental map of innovation and smart protection for the consumer.

Three professors from Al Qasimia University, the University of Sharjah and Al Dar University College will also present research papers.

The first Master’s thesis will address how social media networks can be harnessed in shaping the attitudes of the audience towards the higher education sector in the Arab world.

The second one will address smart learning in the 21st century, while the third thesis is a case study on the reality of institutional communication in Sharjah government in the age of communications technology.

The platform will conclude its activities on the first day of IGCF with a showcasing of diploma programmes’ graduation projects. These projects will shed light on the roles of the IGCC and the Sharjah Finance Department in directing the medium of government communication in conveying their messages and goals.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) will showcase its efforts to instill a love of reading in its staff.

On the second day of the forum, the Researchers Platform will present another book review of ‘Foresight Analysis on Key Future Jobs by 2030 and Their Impact on the Future of Law-Enforcement Jobs’ authored by Major Anwar Al Nimr from Dubai Police. A group of students from Sharjah, Al Qasimia and Ajman universities will showcase their graduation projects related to government communication.

A number of students from the City University College of Ajman will present ‘Zayed in the Eyes of History’, in which they will chronicle the story of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the Nation. The ‘Ambassadors of Creativity and Positivity’ project and the ‘Notable Examples in Promoting Tolerance, Dialogue and Peaceful Coexistence’ will also be presented by students from Sharjah University and Al Qasimia University.

Four professors from the universities of Bahrain, Sharjah, Modern Science and Ajman will present research papers on the ‘Digital Role of Youth Involvement in Digital Inclusion Campaigns for Older People in Changing the Behaviour of Young People’, and the ‘Usage of Governmental Digital Platforms to Promote Positive Behavioural Values: Sharjah Education Council (Case Study)’.

Other topics will include the ‘Role of Governmental Communication in Achieving Audience Interaction: A Case Study on Governmental Institutions’, and ‘Values of Tolerance in UAE’s Official Social Media Governments accounts — Instagram as a model’.

A female employee from the Social Services Department will present her graduation project ‘My Child Creative’, and another one from the Directorate of Public Works will present the ‘Ammarnaha’ initiative.

Two Masters students will present their thesis, the first being ‘Communication Strategies used in Managing Organisation’s Reputation: Dubai Police Case Study’, and the second being ‘The Role of Social Marketing in Rationalisation of Consumption Awareness: A Study on Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority’.