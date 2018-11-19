“My brother members, in these historical, critical moments as your council comes together, the masses of citizens on this good earth are looking at you confident that with God’s help will contribute in achieving their hopes in pride and strength, progress and well-being,” Al Za’abi, who was a member of the House between 2007 and 2011, quoted Shaikh Zayed as telling the member of the FNC in its first ever session in 1972.