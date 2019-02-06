The initiative builds on the Human Fraternity Document signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, during their recent visit to Abu Dhabi, which saw the two leaders calling for cementing bonds of reconciliation and fraternity between the followers of all faiths and between believers and non-believers as well as all people of good will.