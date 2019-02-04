Abu Dhabi: Supporting security, peace and stability is one of the most important goals for the UAE since its establishment by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, out of its belief that it is a springboard for development and prosperity, UAE leaders said following their meetings with Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr Ahmad Al Tayyeb on Monday.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed on Monday with the pope friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and Vatican.
They expressed hope that the message of brotherhood that had been launched from the UAE would chart a road map for dialogue, fraternity, harmony and coexistence between different nations, peoples and religions.
During the meeting held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, both sides reviewed the prospects of joint cooperation and their efforts to consolidate values of brotherhood, dialogue and coexistence which are upheld by all religions in order to achieve security, stability and peace for the countries of the region and the world.
The Pontiff commended Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed’s invitation to participate in the “Meeting of Human Brotherhood,” With Dr Ahmad Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, in the land of peace, coexistence and security, a country that respects the difference between civilisations, cultures and religions.
The pope pointed to the role of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in establishing these noble human values and instilling them in his people.
The two sides called for strengthening cooperation between various regional and international organisations to formulate initiatives and visions that promote values of effective and constructive dialogue among cultures and emphasise the importance of respecting beliefs and promoting a culture of tolerance and peace.
They also stressed the urgent need of the world to double efforts to sow the seeds of human brotherhood and coexistence among all peoples to further consolidate security, peace and stability, as well as confront attempts to defame religions and incite religious hatred.
Box
Grand Imam of Al Azhar: We must confront hardliners with isolationist ideas with courage
Appreciating the rich discussions and in-depth sharing of ideas that took place during the sessions and workshops of the Global Conference of Human Fraternity’, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr. Ahmad Al Tayyeb, urged religious leaders to work hard towards building bridges of dialogue and cooperation among different religions.
“This requires confronting hardliners with isolationist ideology with courage — both those who harbour an extremist view of religious teachings and those who seek to completely dissociate religion from everyday human life,” Dr Al Tayyeb said.
Dr. Al Tayyeb reiterated the pivotal role and responsibility of religious leaders in setting an example and promoting peace and love as essential values that should prevail among the followers of various religions.
Dr. Al Tayyeb commended the efforts of the UAE in hosting this important conference and said it reinforced the country’s sincere determination to promote righteous ideas and the eternal values of tolerance and coexistence
The Grand Imam of Al Azhar highlighted the human essence of religions as well as the noble ethical values enshrined in their teachings that lay the foundation for the prosperity and happiness of the human race. He noted that the conference opened doors for achieving peace, coexistence and tolerance among human beings irrespective of their religions and cultures.