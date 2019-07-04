Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid offered condolences to Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, on the death of his son Shaikh Khalid. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Thursday offered condolences to His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the death of Shaikh Khalid Bin Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, the son of the Ruler of Sharjah.

While visiting the mourning Majlis held at Al Bade’e Palace, Shaikh Mohammad expressed his heart-felt sympathies and condolences to Dr Shaikh Sultan, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased soul of in peace. Other leaders and former heads of state yesterday offered their condolences to Dr Shaikh Sultan.

The Sharjah prince passed away in the United Kingdom on Monday. He was 39. He was buried in Jubail graveyard past 9am on Wednesday in Sharjah.

His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, yesterday expressed his deepest condolences to the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family. Dr Sultan also received a phone call from King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, offering condolences. King Salman also called His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, extending his heartfelt condolences on the death of Shaikh Khalid Bin Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi.

King Salman extended deepest condolences to Shaikh Mohammad, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the deceased and grant his family patience and solace.

Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, also offered his condolences to Dr Shaikh Sultan. The Sharjah Ruler also accepted condolences from Shaikh Nasser Bin Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Kuwait.

Patience and solace

Shaikh Nasser conveyed the condolences from Emir of Kuwait Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, expressing his deepest condolences to the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Condolences were also offered by Ahmad Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the President’s Representative, Shaikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Crown Prince’s Court, Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Lt General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, as well as other shaikhs and senior officials. Accepting condolences alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace were Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

A three-day mourning period was announced in the Emirate of Sharjah, during which UAE flags were flown at half-mast beginning Wednesday.