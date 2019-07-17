A RTA parking inspector issues fine to a vehicle in Al Safa area of Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Also in this package Why Abu Dhabi Police are slapping Dh1,000 fines against motorists

Dubai:The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a 24/7 WhatsApp service which would soon enable you to seek any fine-related information you need using the messenger app on your smartphone.

Explaining the process in a video posted on their official Twitter account, RTA said the service will help customers get all the information they need at any time. The 11 second video, shows RTA’s WhatsApp service receiving a message inquiring about the fine payment and the RTA responding to it.

Customers can send a message on the RTA’s whats app number 058-8009090 to for their fine related inquiries.

“How and where do you pay your fines? Soon you will be able to access all the information you need at any time through the new service on WhatsApp,” RTA said,” RTA tweet says.