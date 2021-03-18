Two women pass the world’s first functional office building made using 3D printer technology, in Dubai Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) has revealed the top 25 tech innovations used across government departments and ministries in the UAE.

The Government Innovations from the UAE Report, which was released on Thursday, is part of a series of reports on monitoring government innovation, underscoring the keenness of the UAE government to support innovative ideas and promote the culture of government innovation, in addition to improving the community’s quality of life.

The launch of the report also highlights the centre’s efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting experiences in all areas of innovation and sharing them with the rest of the world. It also monitors and documents innovations implemented by various international governments to support the global efforts to improve the quality of government services, to promote the culture of innovation, and develop initiatives and solutions for current and future challenges based on the UAE’s future vision.

Huda Al Hashimi, Chief of Strategy and Government Innovation at the UAE Government, explained that the report highlights the government’s aim to promote the culture of innovation in all areas of government work, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The main purpose, she pointed out, was to create an environment of national government innovation and transform ideas into concrete realities, which will support the process of development and shape a better future.

“The report is in line with the government’s approach to sharing its experiences with the rest of the world, and to benefit from them in terms of developing related practices and establishing effective solutions based on experimenting, testing and touching people’s lives. [This] will positively affect government action and consolidate the country’s position and competitiveness, as well as its stature as a global open lab for innovative experiences,” added Al Hashemi.

The 25 innovations implemented in UAE

A visitor displays the smart watch introduced at Al Mamzar Park Dubai as one of its smart initiative to track children in the park on 13 November 2018. Photo: Shamoun Shahbandri/Gulfnews.

1. Noor Abu Dhabi

The photovoltaic solar power plant began commercial operations in April 2019. Located at Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, it covers an area of 8 kilometres and features 3.2 million solar panels. Noor in Arabic means light, and the project produces approximately 1.2 GW of power that can cover the demand of 90,000 people.

2. Ajman Integration Framework

3. Self-service kiosk

4. 3D Printing for congenital heart anomalies

5. FEDLIMS

Adopted in the Ministry of Interior, the FEDLIMS system provides paper-free precise security measures. It also includes a unit to develop the efficiency and capabilities of all personnel working at the department; to provide the perfect training programs that fit the needs of all Forensic Evidence Department’s sections and branches.

6. UAE Pass

UAE PASS is the first national digital identity, for all citizens, residents, and visitors. Allowing you to access services across different sectors in the UAE, as well as digitally sign documents.

7. Crime Mapping

The use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) that links database software to graphics software, to create visual images of various types of data in map format. It is a unique tool for analysing physical space and conveying perspective. It presents data in the form of a map helps agencies understand the significance of where, when, and by whom crimes are committed.

8. Abu Dhabi locker/My wallet

9. Attestation Digital Platform

10. Dubai’s Blockchain Initiative

11. Electronic Family Book

12. Portable Computer System

13. Chatbot for Tenancy Contract services

14. My Rights Game App

15. Smart Rehab Lab (Robotic Therapy Laboratory)

16. Dugong and Seagrass Research Toolkit

17. Hayat app

The Hayat app is a solution for a considerable number of patients with heart disease, pulmonary failure, cirrhosis, and kidney failure. The app allows you to search for the nearest donor and the nearest patient in need. While the donation protocol depends on various criteria including the age, the patient's need, the size of failure, and the type of transplantation.

18. Donation cards

19. Distributed Acoustic Technology

20. Smart HR Kiosk “HR Pulse”

21. E-Inspection Chat Bot

22. Al Mamzar Smart Park

23. Maqta Gateway

24. STEAM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport Strategic Transportation Evaluation and Assessment Model (STEAM) is a sophisticated multi-modal travel demand tool that uses AI and Big Data analytics to support the decision-making process in Abu Dhabi.

25. The Hive