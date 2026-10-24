Ras Al Khaimah Ruler visits Fuzhou University, cultural, historical landmarks in China

During his visit to Guangzhou, Sheikh Saud also met with three Emirati students pursuing their university studies in China, in the presence of Mariam Alshamsi, UAE Consul General in Guangzhou. The students included Zayid Alkalbani, who is studying at Jinan University, and Maha Alketbi and Shaikha Alhebsi, who are studying at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou). Sheikh Saud discussed the students’ academic experiences and future aspirations, highlighting the importance of education and its role in the UAE’s continued development.