Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Qatar has failed to present a coherent case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the Arab quartet’s boycott, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said Thursday.

“Pleading ended today at the ICJ and the Qatari legal team came up up with nothing new,” Gargash said in a tweet.

He added that Qatar’s contradictions undermined its legal position at the court and embarrassed its lawyers.

“Doha’s big dilemma is that it claims discrimination against its citizens only to become clear at the court that it is the one that blocks websites, which facilitate their movement, and deliberately restricts them,” the official added.

In June 2017, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar over its support for terrorist groups.