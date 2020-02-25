Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AP

Sharjah: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, international actor, producer and activist, will be a guest speaker on the opening day of the 9th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on March 4 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Recognised as one of Forbes’ Most Powerful Women (2018), Priyanka will lead the discussion on the impact of films and TV programmes on international public opinion in a session titled ‘Why Does the Screen Have so Much Impact on Public Opinion’.

She will also discuss how these media platforms can be used to achieve effective communication across cultures and tackle challenges associated with one-sided narratives to improve cross-cultural understanding.

The star and producer of the critically-acclaimed independent film ‘The Sky is Pink’ will also look at the power of visual media to ignite cultural curiosity and spark interest in commonalities with other cultures.

Priyanka is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She received the prestigious Danny Kaye Humanitarian award in December last year an is also actively involved in efforts to protect children’s rights and promote the education of girls around the world.

“Given the instrumental role of all all varieties of visual media in educating us about the uniqueness of world cultures, the upcoming edition of IGCF has invited global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of the most influential modern media figures, to bring her insights and expertise about the huge impact of media in shaping international public opinion, in addition to ways this power can be harnessed to achieve the best outcomes in cross-cultural communication,” said Tariq Saeed Allay, director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).