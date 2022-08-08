Dubai: Ali Jassim Ahmed Jassim Al Ali, one of the longest-serving members of the Federal National Council, passed away on Monday after 29 years of parliamentary service, Emirates News agency (WAM) reported.
The court of His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has mourned the death of Al Ali, who was also General Manager of Umm Al Quwain Radio Network.
The funeral prayer was offered after the noon prayer on Monday at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Umm Al Quwain.
The Ruler’s Court expressed its condolence to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.