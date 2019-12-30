UAE Ministry of Human Resources has reached out to employees to aware them of their rights

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has reached out to employees on how to file a complaint if they are not paid for their extra time at work. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Are you working overtime and not getting paid for the extra hours? If that is the case, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is reminding workers that a “secret” complaint can be made against employers.

Article 65 of the UAE Labour Law states that the maximum number of working hours for adult workers shall be eight hours per day, or 48 hours per week. However, the number of hours may be increased to nine hours per day for people employed in trade, hotels, cafeterias, security and other similar jobs as stipulated by the ministry.

“Furthermore, the daily number of working hours may be reduced for strenuous or harmful works and such by virtue of a decision from the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation,” according to the labour law.

In an announcement on MoHRE’s social media channels, the authority announced: “The labour law in the UAE states that employees working overtime shall be paid extra money by 25 per cent of their salary in case of working until 9pm, and by an additional 50 per cent from 9pm until 1am.”

Employees who do not get paid their dues for additional working hours can register a secret salary complaint without revealing their identity by clicking on the link:

And then choose the option of "salary complain".

In response to a number of queries posted on its official social media channels, such as whether employees in the retail sector or beauty salons could claim overtime, MoHRE said: “Kindly be advised, all employees are eligible for overtime payments.”

Article 69

Effective overtime working hours may not exceed two hours per day, unless such work is necessary for the prevention of the occurrence of a colossal loss, a serious accident or the removal or mitigation of the consequences thereof.

Article 70

Friday shall be the ordinary weekly rest for all workers with the exception of the daily worker. Should the circumstances require that the worker work on this day, the worker shall be entitled to a substitute rest day, or to the basic wage for the ordinary working hours in addition to 50 per cent at least of wages.

The ministry also pointed out that there are three ways for employees to file a complaint: