UAE law sets Dh25,000 limit on reclaiming engagement gifts
Dubai: Engagements in the UAE have traditionally involved lavish exchanges of gold, jewellery, luxury items and, in many cases, large sums of money. But when engagements end before marriage, disputes over whether such gifts should be returned often end up in court.
To address these conflicts, the UAE introduced a new Federal Personal Status Law in April, setting clear rules, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The law allows gifts valued above Dh25,000 to be reclaimed if an engagement is called off. However, gifts are not returned in cases such as the death of one party.
The law also distinguishes between engagement gifts and dowry, noting that only clear evidence can reclassify a gift as part of a dowry.
Court records highlight several disputes. In one case, a man sued five people, claiming he was defrauded after spending more than Dh500,000 on gifts and cash for a promised marriage.
In another, a woman was ordered to return Dh150,000 along with her dowry after filing for divorce before moving into the marital home.
A third lawsuit involved a man demanding Dh700,000 in gifts and cash back from a woman who failed to marry him despite promises.
The law defines engagement as a man’s proposal and a woman’s acceptance, but clarifies that it does not constitute marriage. Either party may withdraw.
Article 14 states that only conditional gifts or valuable gifts exceeding Dh25,000 may be recovered. Consumables are excluded.
If an engagement ends through no fault of either party — such as death — gifts are not returned. Dowry paid during engagement may be reclaimed if the marriage contract is not completed, either in kind or by value.
The law also covers cases where the dowry has been used to buy items for marriage preparations, allowing recovery depending on who withdraws and why.
