New body scanner to detect contraband in Dubai

Dubai: A new body scanner will be used at major events and crowded places in Dubai, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) said on Sunday.
The agency in cooperation with Chinese tech giant CETC (China Electronics Technology Group), will introduce the new body scanner in the market in the first quarter of 2021.
A first for Dubai, the device can detect people carrying prohibited items.
Abdulla Al Suwaidi, investment office manager at SIRA, said, “The device will be able to identify any contraband hidden on the body within two seconds. The device is completely safe and does not reveal any human anatomical details. It does not require the person to comply with any special rules or procedures.
“A large number of people can just walk through with live imaging identifying hidden contraband.”
The system is currently being used extensively by the Chinese Government in train stations and airports.
He said an alliance with the Chinese firm will forge the pathway for a future with continuous development in security.