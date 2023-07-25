Dubai: The Museum of the Future is set to host Sougwen Chung, Chinese-Canadian artist and researcher for the upcoming talk as part of the ‘Future Experts’ monthly series.
The next session will take place on Thursday, where expert Sougwen Chung will cover topics in artificial intelligence and technology, robotics, virtual reality and biofeedback.
Under the theme of ‘Seeing Double: Bridging Dualities with Relational Intelligence’, the thought-provoking session will take place at the museum’s auditorium.
Set to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of technology, this session allows attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the transformative potential of relational intelligence and its impact on various industries and the future of AI.
Sougwen Chung is a Chinese-Canadian artist and researcher whose work is based on performance, drawing, still images, sculptures, and installations, in addition to the technological progression of the human hand.
Known as a pioneer in art and technology, Chung explored the mark-made-by-hand and the mark-made-by-machine, to comprehend the dynamics of people and systems.
Chung said, “Embracing contradictions in art and research can pave the way to a third path, inspired by tradition and the development of new hybridities.”