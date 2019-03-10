Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has delivered two Dh229.7 million internal road and infrastructure projects over an area of 1.2 million square metres at Mohammad Bin Zayed City in collaboration with Abu Dhabi City Municipality and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The company revealed that work on the first project related to Sectors ME (3 to 4) (Area H) Contract H1 is 100 per cent complete, while work on the second project related to Sectors ME (4 to 5) (Area H) Contract H2 is 98 per cent complete. A total of 1,108 workers are engaged in the two projects.

The first project, with a total value of approximately Dh121.9 million, relating to Sectors ME (3 to 4) (Area H) Contract H1, is being executed over an area of 624 thousand square metres, which includes an area of 172,800 square metres across 96 residential plots.