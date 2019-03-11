Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday received Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo, and his delegation.

They discussed a number of topics and ways to develop ties of friendship and cooperation, with a focus on investment in updating Togo’s infrastructure and seaports, as well as in its phosphate, agriculture and renewable energy sectors.

Shaikh Mohammad stressed that the UAE is always extending a hand of help and friendship to all countries and peoples in the world, and its leadership is keen to utilise its human expertise and logistic capabilities in serving and helping friends all over the world.