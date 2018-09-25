Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday received Radek Vondracek, Speaker of Czech’s Chamber of Deputies, and his accompanying delegation.

Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, was present.

Shaikh Mohammad wished Vondracek a successful visit that would help extend new bridges for broader relations between the UAE and Czech Republic in the field of economy, culture and tourism, which would benefit the peoples of both nations.

Shaikh Mohammad stressed the important role played by parliaments in strengthening relations between peoples, particularly since they act as a link between people and the government.

The meeting was attended by a number of shaikhs and senior officials.