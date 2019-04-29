Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid with the winners at a ceremony in Dubai. Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid, Shaikh Saif, Shaikh Mansour and Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi are present. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Ten UAE Government employees on Monday received the Happiness and Positivity Medal for going the extra mile in customer service.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the winners at a ceremony in Dubai.

Shaikh Mohammad said the UAE offers the world an advanced model for governance centred on ensuring the happiness of its people and improving their quality of life. “Focusing on customer happiness and providing an exceptional customer service experience is key to the success of government work. Successful government entities are those that encourage their employees to give their best, enhance a positive spirit and take initiatives to develop services that make people happy,” he said.

He stressed the important role of positivity in making customers happy and inspiring employees to take the extra step in giving the customer a great experience.

“I congratulate the winners of these medals. I call upon them to keep up the good work and continue working with positivity. We want all government entities to be champions of positivity and happiness. The heads of all government entities should encourage this spirit and recognise everyone who goes the extra mile in serving people. The success of government entities is measured by the happiness of their customers,” Shaikh Mohammad added.

The Happiness and Positivity Medal seeks to recognise exceptional government employees and achieve the goals of the National Happiness and Positivity Programme.

Present were Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; Lt Gen Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Quality of Life; and senior government officials.

The winners

Fatima Al Doubi, Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, Umm Al Quwain

Hamad Mardas, Ministry of Interior (general headquarters of Ajman Police)

Esmail Al Biraq, Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship

Kanwa Al Mismari, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Fujairah

Adel Alyahmad, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Abu Dhabi

Samaha Al Bariki, Zakat Fund, Abu Dhabi

Ahmad Al Amiri, Emirates Post, Dibba Al Hosn

Zainab Al Beloushi, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Sharjah

Salah Al Bariki, Ministry of Community Development, Abu Dhabi