New ministry, which was announced on Wednesday, will transform the concept

Clockwise from top left: Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Ohoud Khalfa Al Roumi and Noura Mohammad Al Ka’abi. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Four Cabinet members were assigned to the newly formed Ministry of Possibilities by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday.

According to Shaikh Mohammad’s directives, Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has been tasked with the Department of Behavioural Rewards. Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, will be responsible for the Department of Government Procurement, while Noura Mohammad Al Ka’abi, Minister of Cultural and Knowledge Development, has been tasked with the Department of UAE Talent. Shaikh Mohammad also assigned Ohoud Khalfa Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Quality of Life, to carry out the responsibilities of the Department of Anticipatory Services.

“We want our team to achieve unprecedented results and complete the tasks of the Ministry of Possibilities in record time, to launch a new phase of challenges. We do not have the luxury of time because there are pressing issues that cannot be postponed,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

The vice-president reiterated the goal of the new ministry, saying: “We launched this virtual ministry to reaffirm the forward-looking approach that we embraced since the establishment. We stop at nothing and no impossibility would stand in our way. We believe in the capacities and competencies of Emiratis who can turn challenges into opportunities and achievements.”

The new ministry, which was announced on Wednesday, won’t be run by a particular minister but the Cabinet and has been set up to regulate and improve government systems, according to information released by the government upon the ministry’s launch date.

A team composed of officials from various federal and local government bodies, private sector and individuals will be set up to carry out joint assignments with the view to speeding up government processes.

The ministry will oversee key functions that require quick, bold and effective decisions. Services to the people and electronic platforms that will ease government spending and reduce waiting times from 60 days to six minutes feature prominently among the ministry’s aims.

A number of pressing national programmes will be launched in the first phase in the form of four time-bound departments: Department of Anticipatory Services, Department of Behavioural Rewards, Department of UAE Talent and the Department of Government Procurement.