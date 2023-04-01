Abu Dhabi: The UAE has advised Emiratis not to travel to Tanzania and Guinea due to the recent outbreak of the Marburg virus.
To ensure the safety of Emirati citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has recommended postponing all travel plans to these destinations until further notice.
A statement issued by the ministry on Saturday also urged Emiratis who are currently in Tanzania or Equatorial Guinea to exercise caution and follow the safety guidelines issued by local authorities.
In case of an emergency, Emiratis are advised to contact the ministry through the hotline number 0097180024.
The Marburg virus disease is a rare but deadly viral disease that is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, such as blood, vomit, or saliva.
The Ministry's warning comes as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of UAE citizens.