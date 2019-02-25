Dubai: All medical laboratories operating in the UAE will now have to adhere to mandatory new regulations issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA), the authority announced on Monday.
The new regulations, which came into effect this month, will require all medical laboratories to acquire accreditation from relevant accredited bodies.
Ensuring the development of a unified UAE system, the new system will also enhance the efficiency of medical laboratories nationwide, said a top ESMA official.
The Board of Directors of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) has approved the project, which is expected to raise confidence among the public health, insurance companies, doctors and other relevant bodies in the UAE’s health care system.
Abdullah Al Muaini, Director General of ESMA, confirmed that the development of the compulsory field accreditation project for medical laboratories is in line with the vision of UAE Government 2021, supporting sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life in the country.
The ESMA’s National Accreditation Department will play a federal role to monitor the implementation of the system.
Dr Rehab Faraj Al Ameri, Director of the National Accreditation Department at ESMA, explained that the technical requirements document for the accreditation of medical laboratories was prepared by a qualified technical team in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.