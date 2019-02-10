Krista Pilot, Senior Vice President for Public Policy, Government & Corporate Affairs for Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), PepsiCo, talked about her organisation's robust people planning process to enhance gender balance: "We have 2,500 employees in the UAE and we have a robust people planning process. We quiz each of our people leaders to ask them what slate of candidates they have. If we don’t have women candidates, we ask how can we help get them. We find out whether it is mentoring that the candidates need or whether it is peer coaching, or whether it is rethinking the demands of the job. For example, we look at how automation can be used to make a job more appropriate for women. We have had great success in Saudi Arabia, where we have women-only lines in our factory in Riyadh. We are looking at it from the frontlines all the way up to the executive level.”