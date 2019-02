Abdulla Nasser Lootah, the Director General of the UAE Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA), which was recently named the Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance, stressed on the need for strong internal will in organisations to promote gender balance even when laws, policies and guidelines are in place. “If there is no will from inside nothing will happen and they will never take action. It takes a lot of effort to mobilise everyone so that they are aligned on gender balance. I depend on women in the office to run the show. They can fly as high as they want in terms of ideas." Lootah also spoke about the need for involving the private sector in advancing gender balance. “The largest employer in any country is the private sector. In the UAE, we want to make the private sector aware of the need for gender balance. But we cannot tell them what to do. This has to be a two-way process,” he added.