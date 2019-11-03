His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, raising the UAE flag at Downtown Dubai on Sunday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, proudly stood on Sunday at 11am to mark Flag Day in the UAE.

The Burj Khalifa on UAE Flag Day.

On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid said: “We hoisted the UAE flag today along with thousands of Emiratis representing all our departments and institutions at the same time. As we raise it high in the sky and in our hearts, we scale up our ambitions. As we raise it high in everywhere, our people take pride in their country. The UAE flag will always be waiving in the sky thanks to our citizens’ strong determination and faithfulness.”

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid hoisting the UAE flag. Image Credit: Supplied

UAE Flag Day was marked around the country at 11am on Sunday November 3, 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, also took to social media to share a video clip of Flag Garden at Kite Beach in Jumeirah.

As many as 4,500 UAE flags were strategically arranged to form the resemblance of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The sixth edition of Flag Garden was organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), which will remain open until 10 December 2019.

GDMO Director General Mona Al Marri led the celebrations along with employees of GDMO, Brand Dubai and Dubai Press Club.

Al Marri said that the ‘Flag Garden’ has become an annual event that attracts visitors throughout the period of celebration, which starts on Flag Day and continues until the National Day celebrations.

“This year’s edition of Flag Garden aims to honour our nation’s leaders and acknowledge their role in guiding the UAE’s development into a nation that is shaping the future of the world. This initiative is in line with our objective of communicating Dubai’s unique identity and aspirations through innovative initiatives. Through this year’s Flag Garden, we aim to create an iconic visual image that conveys the role of leadership in nation building,” said Al Marri.

Schools across the country also participated in the Flag Day ceremonies as pupils from different nationalities played the national anthem and paid tribute to the UAE’s founding fathers.