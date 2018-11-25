Dr Salim Javed, acting director of Terrestrial Biodiversity Division at the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD), said the new visa rule, providing 10-year visa to scientists, doctors and other professionals is a very positive step taken by the UAE leadership. This will not only help retain top quality professionals but will also attract talented and creative professionals to be part of the UAE’s growth and its impressive success story. It is a step likely to pay rich dividends in the long run, he said.