Abu Dhabi: The proposed long-term visa system will usher in a new era for the scientific community in the UAE, according to two senior expatriate scientists.
“Long-term work plan and stability in the profession are very crucial for a scientist,” said Dr Ashraf Khalil, head of research and professor of computer science at Abu Dhabi University.
This will also benefit their organisation. “Definitely the long-term visa will help scientists excel in their work. If they don’t have any burden to bother about [renewing short-term visa etc.], they can completely focus on their work,” said Dr Khalil, a Palestinian–American who has been living in the UAE for 11 years.
He said the new visa regime would help retain the talents currently in the UAE. “It will attract new talents also to the country, making the UAE a hub of scientific talents in the region and the world,” Dr Khail said.
Dr Salim Javed, acting director of Terrestrial Biodiversity Division at the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD), said the new visa rule, providing 10-year visa to scientists, doctors and other professionals is a very positive step taken by the UAE leadership. This will not only help retain top quality professionals but will also attract talented and creative professionals to be part of the UAE’s growth and its impressive success story. It is a step likely to pay rich dividends in the long run, he said.
As Gulf News reported, the UAE has decided to grant a 10-year visa for specialised talents and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge for doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors. As well as creative individuals in the field of culture and art. The visa’s advantages include the spouse and the children.
All categories are required to have a valid employment contract in a specialised in fields of priority for the UAE.