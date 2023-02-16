Dubai: A large number of industry experts and fans of previous coloured gemstones from around the world gathered in Dubai on Thursday to participate in the bi-annual ICA Congress.

The four-day-event ‘ICA Congress on ‘The Future of Coloured Gemstones’ has been organised by the International Coloured Gemstones Association (ICA) in coordination with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) Free Zone Authority.

The ICA Congress sponsored by AV Globale, a Dubai based coloured gemstone company and auction house, provides a perfect platform for the global coloured gemstone community to learn about the geopolitical and social dynamics that are shaping the gemstone industry today.

The conference brings together industry experts to discuss key topics of the status and the future of the coloured gemstone industry.

Gemstone sector

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said: “DMCC is a catalyst for commodities trade, and the coloured gemstone sector is a core focus for us given our extensive knowledge and experience within the global diamond industry.

“Having built Dubai from virtually zero precious stones trade to one of the world’s leading diamond trade hubs, we have our sights set on the many opportunities that the coloured gemstone industry presents. Partnering with the ICA to hold their Annual Congress in Dubai next year clearly demonstrates our commitment to this important sector, whilst simultaneously enhancing the emirate’s status as a global hub for the precious stones trade.”

Global community

“As the coloured gemstones continue to grow in their importance there is no better opportunity to improve your practices, build professional relationships within a global gemstone community,“ said Ashish Vijay, CEO and Founder of AV Globale while speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the ICA Congress.

“There is a huge potential for coloured gemstones industry to grow in Dubai. We are creating a platform that will help finance and connect small scale miners to get their goods directly in Dubai for auctions at DMCC. I believe this will have a strong impact on the coloured gemstones industry and support grow the idea of building a community right here in Dubai,” added Vijay. He noted that Dubai would be centre of the coloured gemstones industry in future.

ICA Congress