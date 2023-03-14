Dubai: Organised by DWTC and hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, GISEC Global 2023 features a record 500 exhibiting brands from 53 countries, over 200 hours of immersive content, more than 300 leading InfoSec speakers, and 1,000 of the world’s top ethical hackers.
GISEC Global 2023 is taking place from 14-16 March. Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) is the Official Government Cyber Security Partner, and the Ministry of Interior, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and Dubai Police are Official Supporters.
Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, officially opened GISEC Global 2023, the Middle East’s largest and most impactful cybersecurity event, Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
The 11th edition of GISEC is an unparalleled meeting point for the global cybersecurity community, uniting the cybersecurity industry’s leading brands and experts. The three-day event is packed with conference sessions, keynotes, product launches, partner seminars, interactive sessions, briefings, and more.
Tech titans Huawei, Microsoft, Cisco, Honeywell, and du are out in full force at GISEC, alongside headline ground-breaking infosec companies, including Spire Solutions, CPX, Crowdstrike, Mandiant, Pentera, Pvotal, Port53, Cloudfare, Edgio, Secureworks, Synack, Threatlocker, Votiro, Spidersilk, and Waterfall.
GISEC Global 2023 features the inaugural Hack-O-Sphere arena, the ultimate testbed for some of the world's leading Whitehat hackers and cyberwarriors. This new arena is witnessing over 1,000 international ethical hackers battle it out over a series of thrilling cybersecurity competitions, including the CyTaka World Cyber Championship, delivered by CyTaka in partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and CyberGate.
The final contenders face off for the big showdown on March 16 with a chance to win US$1 million in the world's most valuable Capture the Flag (CTF) cyber challenge.