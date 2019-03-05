DWE is committed to enhance the participation of Emirati women, H.E. Shamsa Saleh

The UAE is known for the active participation of women in nation building. Can you tell us about the role of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) in spotlighting this?

Since its establishment in 2006, and under the leadership of its President, H.H Sheikha Manal Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DWE has continued its efforts towards fostering the leadership skills of Emirati women, introducing policies that enhance their participation across all fields, as well as increasing their representation in leadership and decision-making positions in both public and private sectors.

The ABLF is an ideal platform to shed light on the efforts of distinguished Emirati women and their contribution to the UAE’s growth. - H.E. Shamsa Saleh, CEO of DWE

I am pleased to say such efforts have established DWE as a model for support for women on a local and regional level.

What are the initiatives that you are spearheading as CEO of DWE?

I have overseen the implementation of several initiatives that aim to enhance women’s participation in policy-making and forging the future of the nation. We organise conferences that focus on topics related to the economic empowerment of women. On capacity building, we conduct training programmes. Among the DWE’s projects is the Women on Boards initiative, with the aim to increase women’s participation in boardrooms across the public and private sectors.

