Dubai: The family of late Obaid Al Helou, a prominent Emirati man, has granted Dh1 million to support students, whose financial situation may prevent them from continuing their education, at Zayed University.
Mohammad Al Ansari, the representative of the family, handed Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, the Dh1 million cheque offered as a contribution by Fatima Ebrahim Bin Sulaiman, widow of Late Obaid Al Helou to support and aid those students.
Al Ansari said the family of Al Helou leads the way in humanitarian charity and community support. Al Helou was among the first in the emirate to establish a charity organisation. “Charity and giving will never stop in the UAE, our wise leaders taught us to be kind to one another and help each other. We will continue to support Zayed University students and aid their way to complete their education journey and become leaders in the coming years,” he said.
“Through this generous contribution, our Student Support Unit Services will provide a monthly aid to several students to maintain their academic endeavours. Our students will be held, cared for and will be enthusiastically engaged in the process of their development and learning,” Al Mehaideb stated.