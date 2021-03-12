Dubai: Captain Khalifa Al Roum, Director of Dubai Police Volunteer Platform, said the volunteer wing had recorded 89,758 hours of volunteer work carried out by Dubai Police’s employees and members of the public who joined the force in its volunteering and humanitarian work.
“Dubai Police achieved first place for the best governmental institution supporting volunteer work during the 17th edition of Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work for the ‘Volunteer Platform’ project. This is an important achievement for the Dubai Police General Command and for all employees and volunteers,” he said.
Al Roum reaffirmed Dubai Police’s keenness on embracing the culture of volunteering among its employees and members of the public.
“Dubai Police believe that the culture of volunteering is key in promoting sustainable development and building a better future for new generations,” he added.