Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai yesterday launched a free mourning tent service for Emiratis.
The new service, which comes as part of the ‘Deceased Relatives Affairs’ initiative, launched in cooperation between Dubai Executive Council and the Community Development Authority, aims to enhance Dubai’s welfare and social development system and will be at the expense of the government.
Mourning tents represent an additional financial burden on deceased’s families.
The government will now bear the costs of condolences tents to alleviate the suffering of the deceased relatives, help them in the sad period they are going through and spread the principle of social solidarity and compassion among members of society.
The mourning tent service will also meet the needs of citizens as the number of deaths (among Emiratis) in Dubai during 2017 reached about 600.
The new service is expected to leave a positive impact, facilitate procedures for deceased relatives and ease the financial burden on them.