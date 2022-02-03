Dubai: With a daily record of 100,000 passengers passing through Dubai airports, the continuing evolution of the emirate is expected to witness a rise in resident and visitor numbers this year, a senior official said.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), said increase in travel through Dubai International Airport will continue this year due to the efforts of UAE authorities to make this country a safe place for everyone.

“Expo 2020 Dubai has witnessed significant numbers of visitors from all over the world. Yesterday, Dubai recorded 100,000 passengers passing through its airports,” said Lt Gen Al Marri at a session during the first day of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. “This passenger number is 50 per cent of the travel movement we had before the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect a rise in the number of tourists and residents in the coming months.”

‘Living in the future’

Speaking during a session titled ‘The Government of the Future’, Lt Gen. Al Marri said Dubai Government was all set to apply advanced technologies and spread awareness among community members in the future. “UAE is not looking only at the future, but it is living in the future with huge support from our wise leadership and advanced planning to shape the future and overcome the challenges,” he added.

With the emirate hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, more than 11 million visitors have attended the global mega event. “Dubai will always attract investors, visitors and residents even after Expo 2020 — thanks to the emirate’s capabilities of hosting major events,” he added.

He highlighted GDRFA-Dubai’s efforts during the pandemic and how officers were up to the task to organise and welcome millions of visitors despite the pandemic by adopting precautionary measures and welcoming them with a happy face and smile.

“We formed teams to draw plans in the first week itself after the announcement in 2013, that Dubai would host Expo 2020. The pandemic arrived and life came to a halt all over the world, but the measures taken by UAE helped overcome the challenge and make Expo 2020 Dubai a successful event,” he added.

Dedicated GDRFA office at Expo site

“Smart travel technologies, assisted by face recognition, iris scanners and automated gates provide a seamless travel experience here,” he said.

GDRFA has also established a dedicated office at the Expo 2020 Dubai site to process applications of those eligible for Golden Visas and answer queries regarding renewal of permits for Expo 2020 Dubai workers.