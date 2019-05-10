Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Friday said it distributes about 2,300 iftar meals daily for its working staff and members of the public as part of its various Islamic, social, cultural, and charitable activities throughout Ramadan.

Dewa’s iftar tents have been put up to celebrate the values of the Holy Month and consolidate a spirit of cohesion and social solidarity across different locations. These include Dewa’s head office where it has set up a tent for staff who are on duty during Maghreb prayers and for the public of all nationalities.

Iftar meals are also distributed at power stations, water desalination plants and for employees who are on duty during iftar in various departments and emergency services in different Dewa locations.

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, extended his wishes to the staff on the beginning of Ramadan, praying to Allah to protect the UAE and its leadership, and wishing them many happy returns during the Holy Month.

“We are committed to promoting the values of solidarity and social cohesion among all staff, especially during Ramadan. Throughout the month, Dewa organises a number of Islamic, social, cultural, and charitable activities in a spiritual atmosphere that reflects our Islamic values, which are based on tolerance, fraternity, selflessness, and the traditions of the UAE. This promotes the principles of sharing, teamwork, tolerance, and human relationships among staff,” said Al Tayer.

