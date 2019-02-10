The United Arab Emirates hailed this declaration, which calls for a rapid increase in global investment in the early years of children's lives. Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chairperson of Dubai Cares, stated, "Giving every child, no matter where they live, the best start in life is the best way to ensure healthy and prosperous individuals, communities, and nations. It is vital that we seize this window when relatively low investments can have tremendous, determinative impacts. The evidence shows that early childhood development is critical for the economy, as well as for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals."