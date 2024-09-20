Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, stressed the importance of the upcoming visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the United States.

This visit, he said, showcases the longstanding friendship between the UAE and the US, a relationship that spans over fifty years.

During a media briefing, Dr. Gargash said that the visit will focus on strengthening the bilateral ties, particularly in economic and technological sectors. He noted that these sectors will be pivotal in shaping the future relations between the two nations.

Gargash described the UAE-US relationship as 'strategic, historic, continuous, and enduring,' noting the importance of the visit in showcasing the depth of their economic partnership.

He added that non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and the US totals $40.3 billion, with the UAE being the US's primary Arab trading partner, while the US ranks as the UAE’s third-largest global trading partner.

He highlighted that over 55,000 Americans reside in the UAE, with approximately one million visitors coming to the country annually. There are about 142 weekly flights between the two nations.

Gargash also pointed out the potential for further economic growth and the expansion of business opportunities in fields such as space, renewable energy, climate change, and sustainability.

“The relationship extends beyond geopolitical considerations,” Gargash said, referencing past meetings between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and US President Biden, as well as interactions with Vice President Kamala Harris.

He noted that the visit aims to reaffirm and advance the strategic partnership, addressing key issues of security, stability, economy, and energy.

Dr. Gargash reiterated that the relationship between the UAE and the U.S. extends beyond geopolitics, enriched by shared interests and values across security, stability, economy, and energy sectors. "This historic visit will reaffirm and strengthen these axes of our strong partnership," he stated.

Furthermore, Dr. Gargash described the relationship as 'well-established and strong,' reflecting on 50 years of diplomatic ties that motivate both nations to aspire to greater achievements.