Passengers wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic wait at ticketing for flights at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Friday announced a number of changes to the travel protocol for passengers arriving or departing from Dubai, with the aim of easing hassles for passengers and exempting citizens from additional procedures without compromising on precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

The changes have been taken following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Under these directives, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced a new set of travel protocols for Emiratis, residents, tourists and transit passengers travelling into and out of Dubai.

According to the revised protocols, Emiratis returning to Dubai from overseas are not required to do a PCR test prior to departure, regardless of the country they are coming from and the time spent there. They will only be required to conduct a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

All residents and inbound tourists will have to undergo a PCR test prior to departure for Dubai.

Transit passengers from some countries are required to conduct a PCR test prior to departure for Dubai. The pre-travel test is also mandatory for transit passengers if their destination country requires them to do so.

Emiratis, residents and tourists travelling overseas from Dubai are only required to undergo a PCR test prior to departure if their destination country requires a pre-travel negative test certificate.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said the new travel protocols are part of a regular process of revising and optimising precautionary measures based on the latest local, regional and international developments.

The amended protocols are based on the recommendations of frontline entities combating the pandemic including the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and a comprehensive assessment of the global situation. The protocols also address the travel guidelines and requirements of different countries.