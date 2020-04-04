A handout illustration image courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The UAE on Saturday reported another 241 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 1505.

It is the highest-single day toll of infections that is reported in the UAE since the emergence of the coronavirus in the country.

According to the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, Dr Farida Al Hosani, the UAE has recorded one more death, bringing the country’s death toll to 10.

Another 17 new recoveries have also been confirmed in the UAE, pushing the UAE’s total recovered patients to 125.

The UAE is expected to see a growing number of detected cases due to expanding the scope of examination and testing more people, Al Hosani said.

Dr Farida urged everyone to wear a mask, even without the presence of any respiratory symptoms.