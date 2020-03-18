Sheikh Hamdan also said in his tweet, the government has approved a medical education and research strategy, proposing programs for governance and integration between colleges and health facilities, as well as enhancing the quality of specialised programs for resident doctors and medical research. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @HamdanMohammed

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council has sent a letter of support to Dubai Government employees on Wednesday, during the difficult times the world is going through, stressing the ability of UAE to overcome challenges.

“A difficult experience the world is going through and we are not in isolation from it, but our belief in God’s power and great mercy will enable us to overcome this stage and we will emerge from it stronger.”

“We have a great God and great leadership that is keen on protecting the lives of its individuals, as summed up by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai who said: "A message to our people that their health is the most important factor, and that all the resources of the state is devoted to ensuring their safety, and that everyone today is responsible for everyone else, and that the UAE is united in front of challenges, united to overcome the crises," Hamdan added.

Sheikh Hamdan has also reassured the public that all resources ranging from food and medicine will always be available just like His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces confirmed in his speech when he said; “The UAE, under the directives of Khalifa, has provided all capabilities to take preventive measures to protect society. Medicine and food are top priority, never worry about it."

In his letter Sheikh Hamdan called Dubai government employees to follow and support the UAE government instructions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Calling on UAE citizens and residents to change their lifestyle to accommodate the new guidelines of limiting exposure and staying at home as much as possible. "This does not absolve us of our responsibilities as individuals and as a society, and requires us to radically change our daily lifestyle for a temporary period," Hamdan added.

“As employees of the Dubai government, it is our responsibility to support our leadership at this stage, by fully carrying out our responsibilities, and in full compliance with the instructions issued by the competent authorities.”

“We should not underestimate the impact that each of us can have, and our commitment is the most powerful weapon to cross together in peace, and for life to return as beautiful as it was,” he added.

Sheikh Hamdan has thanked all the frontline soldiers fighting the virus.