Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, lauded the dedicated efforts of national teams who were able to organise a successful UN event that truly exemplifies the UAE’s commitment to a more sustainable and greener future.
“Over the course of two weeks, COP28 welcomed over 70,000 participants from nearly 200 countries at Expo City Dubai. In line with the Year of Sustainability, this gathering highlighted the UAE’s leadership in transforming challenges into opportunities for a greener and more prosperous future,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
“A heartfelt thank you goes out to every member of our national teams who accomplished a successful international event that truly reflects the UAE’s commitment in achieving the well-being of the global community,” he added.