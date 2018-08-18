Dubai: Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, made a telephone call to Pinarayi Vijayan, current Chief Minister of the Indian State of Kerala, condoling him on the victims of floods that hit Kerala that left more than 320 people dead and over 150, 000 others displaced in the worst floods ever in 100 years.

Al Gergawi conveyed condolences from President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He also conveyed the condolences of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as the UAE government and people, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Al Gergawi discussed with Vijayan the state’s all relief needs as per the directives of the UAE’s leadership to provide all forms of support to the affected people in Kerala, through concerted and unified efforts to coordinate emergency relief and aid in supporting the Indian government to contain the aftermath of the disaster and help people.

He stressed that the move reflects the historical and brotherly ties binding the two countries.

On Friday, Shaikh Khalifa ordered the setting up of a national emergency committee to assist the Indian people affected by the flooding.

The committee, which is chaired by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and includes representatives from the UAE’s humanitarian organisations, will also seek the help of prominent Indian expatriates in UAE.