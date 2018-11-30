At Yas Island, the Big Drive event will offer urban fun and UAE culture on December 2, from 2pm to 10pm at Yas Marina Circuit’s iconic North Grandstand. An exciting mix of motorsport drift shows, music, modern and classical art, food and beverage outlets promise a fun day out for the whole family, with a ‘heritage village’ also offering Arabic calligraphy, local graffiti art, inflatable amusement rides and karting activities. Apart from the dazzling fireworks finale at 9pm, Yas Mall will have an array of traditional Emirati activities and entertainment, marking the 2018 Year of Zayed.