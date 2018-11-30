Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to light up in celebration of the spirit of the Union, with a captivating line-up of activities, entertainment events and promotions across the emirate, including hotel and dining offers, celebratory events, special shopping experiences and dazzling fireworks displays.
Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and in partnership with key government and private partners, the celebratory activities already started on Wednesday and will run until December 5.
The official National Day celebrations will take place at Zayed Sports City Stadium on December 2 with visual entertainment honouring the life and achievements of the UAE’s founding father, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose centennial birth year coincides with the 47th National Day.
There will be spectacular fireworks displays at four locations across the emirate on December 2 — Corniche at 9pm, Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba at 9pm, Al Ain’s Hili Fun City at 8pm, and Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region at 9pm. Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi city will showcase a fireworks display at the Corniche at 8.40pm.
On the same day, an air show by Fursan Al Emarat, the national aerobatic team, with participation from a Mirage2000 and an F-16, will showcase an array of awe-inspiring aerial manoeuvres on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche.
“On the country’s 47th National Day, we are proud to work together with our partners all across the emirate to deliver this impressive and diverse programme of events,” said Sultan Al Mutawa Al Daheri, Executive Director of the Tourism Sector at the DCT Abu Dhabi.
In cooperation with the retailers, DCT Abu Dhabi has also organised special promotions on December 2, offering the first 100 shoppers on the day a chance to win vouchers worth Dh100 for every Dh1,000 spent on health, beauty and personal care products, as well as oud perfumes and fragrances. Stores at four malls — Al Wahda Mall, Marina Mall, Bawadi Mall and Dalma Mall — will participate in the campaign.
Complementing the National Day celebrations, the Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival which began on November 30, 2018 will run until January 26, 2019, at Al Wathba, highlighting the Shaikh Zayed’s legacy.
At Yas Island, the Big Drive event will offer urban fun and UAE culture on December 2, from 2pm to 10pm at Yas Marina Circuit’s iconic North Grandstand. An exciting mix of motorsport drift shows, music, modern and classical art, food and beverage outlets promise a fun day out for the whole family, with a ‘heritage village’ also offering Arabic calligraphy, local graffiti art, inflatable amusement rides and karting activities. Apart from the dazzling fireworks finale at 9pm, Yas Mall will have an array of traditional Emirati activities and entertainment, marking the 2018 Year of Zayed.
Abu Dhabi Municipality’s events near Municipality Park will offer Ayyala, Saudi and Indian folklore bands until December 5, with 40 heritage kiosks and 10 food trucks on site.
Al Ain City Municipality’s events at Hili Fun City on December 1 and 2 will have a series of artistic and innovative performances, including the world premiere of the ‘Open Sesame’ show, which will be presented at the children’s theatre; National Day rowing race off the shores of the Heritage Village on the Corniche breakwater organised by Emirates Heritage Club.
Mubadala will transform Al Maryah Island’s waterfront promenade into an oasis of celebration, with live performances and fun activities, traditional food options and its own fireworks extravaganza from 4pm till 10pm on December 1 and December 2.
Careem will offer customers a 47% discount on two Careem rides to and from any National Day venue by using the code “AD47”, with a maximum discount of Dh30 per ride, per customer.
For further information visit www.uaenationalday.ae