Abu Dhabi: A series of lectures on the dangers of drug abuse were organised by the Directorate of Drug Control in the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Department of Education and Knowledge. The lectures emphasised the efforts of the police to protect students and their parents.

Brigadier Mohammad Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said that the lectures targeted students of all ages, their parents and their accompanying guardins at the community school premises in Abu Dhabi and focused on spreading awareness in the community on the harm done by this scourge.

He pointed to the important factors that lead youth to drug abuse that include poor religious education, bad company, family disintegration, neglect of studies and smoking at an early age.

Drug use drives youth towards negative behaviour such as anger, fear and tension, isolation from the members of society, neglect of family, work and study, while the physical effects of drug abuse, Brig Al Rashidi said, are manifested in the victims having red eyes, paleness and yellowing of the face, and dark circles under the eyes.

Drug abuse can be curtailed by strengthening religious beliefs, family bonding, keeping good company, paying attention to studies and spending time in constructive activities such as sports, he said.