Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department yesterday launched the one-day labour court in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation at Tawafuq Center, Mussafah area.
The move comes as part of the department’s initiatives to achieve justice and speed up litigation prices while ensuring efficient performance without prejudice to the quality of rules.
Counsellor Yousuf Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that launching the one-day labour court comes in conjunction with the Year of Tolerance and to implement the directives of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to set up the one-day labour court to ensure the effectiveness of litigation process and achieve full justice.