Counsellor Yousuf Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that launching the one-day labour court comes in conjunction with the Year of Tolerance and to implement the directives of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to set up the one-day labour court to ensure the effectiveness of litigation process and achieve full justice.