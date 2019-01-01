ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has launched the Tolerance Centre for Reconciliation, as part of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Division.
The move follows the announcement of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declaring 2019 as the Year of Tolerance.
Yousuf Saeed Al Ebri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stressed the centre has been set up to translate the directives of the leadership into practical steps that will contribute to the consolidation of the value of tolerance and concepts of amicable settlement and reconciliation among litigants. The centre, he said, will also spread the principles of coexistence and acceptance of others in an open harmonious environment.
“Based on the directives of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of ADJD, the Judiciary will continue its efforts to enhance the active contribution to instil the value of tolerance through several initiatives in support of this trend,” Al Ebri stated.
“We will begin the year of 2019 with the launch of the Tolerance Centre within an integrated judicial system and innovative services with the provision of all facilities for court users regardless of their languages and cultures.
According to the statement issued on Tuesday, the initiative comes in line with the general framework of the year of tolerance and its main areas designed for establishing the values of tolerance and openness to other cultures and peoples, as a general societal approach taken by all society members.
“The centre strengthens the status of the country as the capital of civilised convergence; and culminates its efforts to consolidate the values of coexistence under the rule of law, justice and the maintenance of rights,” said Al Ebri.
Dr Abdul Hameed Al Hosani, Administrative Director of ADJD Alternative Dispute Resolution Division, said that the Tolerance Centre for Reconciliation will magnify the active role of settlements among litigants in relation to civil and commercial disputes that cannot be brought to courts without a reconciliation attempt, which contributes to spreading the culture of forgiveness and tolerance among the members of society and raising awareness of the importance of these lofty values.
“The centre will also intensify its efforts to consolidate the value of tolerance and forgiveness and to bring together conflicting points of view, in a manner that supports the amicable settlement of family disputes and helps spouses resolve their marital disagreements through conciliation and without recourse to the courts,” he concluded.
Last month, the Ras Al Khaimah courts also announced the setting up of ‘tolerance section’ in its departments to resolve minor disputes leniently before taking it to a courtroom.
Ebrahim Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, told Gulf News the new tolerance section will work to resolve petty disputes between rival litigants without taking the case to a courtroom.
The ‘Year of Tolerance’ will highlight the UAE as a global capital for tolerance through legislative and policy-oriented goals to enhance the values of coexistence and peace in local, regional and international communities.
(With inputs by Wam)