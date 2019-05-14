Abu Dhabi: The Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued several resolutions to restructure its subcommittees. The four specialist subcommittees are chaired by a member of the Executive Committee.

Complaints and Grievances Committee

The Executive Committee issued a resolution to form the Complaints and Grievances Committee, chaired by Shaikh Theyab Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to include in its membership Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Khalifa Mohammad Al Mazrouei, and Dr Rawda Saeed Al Saadi.

Key responsibilities of Complaints and Grievances Committee include reviewing and resolving complaints and grievances received from individuals, companies and contractors against government entities and companies.

The Committee is also responsible for referring employees to disciplinary action in accordance with the standard operating procedures in the event of proven negligence. In addition, the Committee is tasked with identifying the reasons behind the complaints, guiding disputing parties to resolve the issue, and following up on resolution development.

Planning and Initiatives Committee

The Executive Committee issued a resolution to form the Planning and Initiatives Committee, chaired by Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, and to include in its membership Saif Mohammad Al Hajeri, Sara Awad Essa Musallam, Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, and Elham Abdul Ghafoor Al Qasim.

The Planning and Initiatives Committee is in charge of launching initiatives, programmes, projects and incentive plans, as well as awarding contracts and overseeing their implementation, in addition to reviewing and managing strategic issues and challenges related to the performance of development and service entities.

The Committee’s responsibilities also include reviewing and overseeing matters related to social and economic affairs, in addition to reviewing requests related to media and government communication functions that are submitted to the Executive Committee, as well as making recommendations based on standard operating procedures.

Committee for Public Projects and Operational Affairs

The Executive Committee issued a resolution to form the Committee for Public Projects and Operational Affairs, chaired by Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, and to include in its membership Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Saif Mohammad Al Hajeri, Mubarak Obaid Al Dhaheri, and Sweidan Rashed Al Dhaheri.

The Committee is responsible for approving and resolving contracts for capital projects, operating expenses contracts, and all tenders and practices as well as direct contracting and amending orders within the allocated budget.

The Committee’s other responsibilities include deciding on the transfer and delivery of infrastructure assets within development projects and making recommendations; resolving payments issues to contractors and consultants, reaching final settlements on and processing exemption requests for delay penalties within the limits of its financial allocations.

The Committee for Public Projects and Operational Affairs is also in charge of overseeing the performance of government entities and companies in executing capital projects, in addition to reviewing new capital projects before they are examined by the Department of Finance and given allocation in the public budget.

It will also study new capital projects not currently included within the public budget, and present its recommendations to the Executive Committee, as well as reviewing areas related to additional financial appropriation requests and amendments to the projects’ scopes.

Other areas the Committee is tasked with, are assessing the risks associated with capital projects and submitting reports and recommendations to mitigate them; overseeing the planning of capital projects and their completion level; and approving the rent and relocation costs for government entities headquarters.

In addition, the Committee can also approve amendments to the scope of agreed projects, provided that the amendments cost does not exceed 25 per cent of the total contract value and are within its financial allocation. The Committee is also to approves public-private partnership (PPP) projects within its financial allocation and in accordance with the public budget.

Committee for Human Resources and Executive Management

The Executive Committee issued a resolution to form the Committee for Human Resources and Executive Management, chaired by Sara Awad Essa Musallam, and to include in its membership Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Mohammad Hamad Al Hameli, and Amer Hussein Al Hammadi.

The Committee is tasked with reviewing the general policy for human resources and Emiratisation, and overseeing the implementation of relevant policies and plans, as well as reviewing the organisational structures of government entities and proposing policies and regulations for the remuneration of employees, members of the boards of directors and trustees.

The resolution gave the Committee the authority to review requests pertaining to vacations, education and experience conditions in relations to appointments or promotions, and resolving secondments of employees below the Executive Management level to federal government entities or local governments in other emirates, and to other public or private parties within the country, in addition to secondment to regional, Arab, foreign or international government agencies and organizations.

The Committee is also tasked with reviewing legislations related to affairs of the executive management and human resources, as well as requests related to recruitment, promotion and renumeration increases to members of the executive management. It is also responsible for reviewing termination, re-hiring, secondment, transfer or secondment requests for the Executive Management staff, as well as accessing the final annual individual efficiency reports for these staff.

The Committee is responsible for reviewing the government’s annual performance evaluation system and the Abu Dhabi’s Emiratisation program agenda, and proposing appropriate solutions.