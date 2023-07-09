Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has reported significant progress in Emiratisation efforts within the private sector, marking a substantial increase in the number of Emiratis employed in skilled positions.
The half-year figures show an achievement beyond the set Emiratisation target of a 1 per cent increase, demonstrating the ongoing commitment of private sector companies to this vital initiative.
By the end of the first half of 2023, around 79,000 Emirati citizens had secured positions within the private sector, marking a remarkable 57% increase from figures recorded at the end of 2022. This milestone represents substantial progress towards meeting the annual Emiratisation targets for 2023.
The latest statistics reveal that 17,000 private sector companies are currently employing Emirati citizens, a testament to the private sector’s active role in supporting the Emiratisation process, a high-priority initiative for the UAE government.
A noteworthy contribution to this growth came after the launch of the Nafis programme in September 2021. Since its inception, over 50,000 Emirati men and women have joined the private sector. The Nafis programme has played an instrumental role in this uptick, further highlighting its successful impact in fostering a robust local workforce within the private sector.