Abu Dhabi: Seven long-term strategies and more than 100 national initiatives will be launched on Tuesday and Wednesday during the second annual government meetings.
The two-day cabinet meetings, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will highlight achievements in 2017 and their compliance with the UAE Vision 2021.
The annual government meetings will be attended by the crown princes of the emirates, cabinet members, executives councils in the country, and 500 high-profile government officials from various sectors.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid said: “The annual government meetings mark a major milestone on the path towards the UAE Centennial 2071. It reflects the spirit of team work and the spirit of the Union that the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan envisioned.”
“We are launching over 100 initiatives and seven national strategies in keeping with our people’s aspirations, shaping the course of the UAE,” He added.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed said, “Shaikh Zayed has taught us that there are no limits to our dreams and aspirations. The hopes of the UAE’s citizens continue to grow every day, and each of us bears the responsibility to help our people attain their dreams.”
The meetings aim to highlight programmes and efforts undertaken to meet the UAE Vision 2021 and targets set for the next 10 years in addition to developing plans and strategies that lay the foundation for the UAE Centennial 2071.
The event will begin with an overview of the outcomes and accomplishments achieved in 2017 and to which extent they keep with the 2021 vision. It will see the launch of seven long-term strategies, and more than 100 national initiatives by federal and local authorities. The initiatives cover food security, artificial intelligence, culture and heritage, operational strategies, future skills, quality of life and happiness, and the advanced science, in line with the Vision 2021 agenda.
“Each initiative represents a building block in our nation’s development process, and every innovative individual is a key contributor to the success of the UAE and its people,” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed continued.
He emphasised that every member of society must take on their responsibility to attain excellence. “The future of the UAE is in our hands,” he said, adding that the next stage “requires us to redouble our efforts so that our future generations are proud of our accomplishments.”
“Our children play a crucial role in advancing the homeland. Our Union, founded by the late Shaikh Zayed, and led by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is capable of overcoming all challenges and reaching its goals and aspirations,” he concluded.
The meetings will touch on the global geopolitical status and discuss the UAE’s targets in the next two years. The UAE Government Annual Meetings will address the objectives and results achieved so far within the UAE’s Vision 2021 framework, including the goal of establishing the UAE among the best countries in the world in various sectors.