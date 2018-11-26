The event will begin with an overview of the outcomes and accomplishments achieved in 2017 and to which extent they keep with the 2021 vision. It will see the launch of seven long-term strategies, and more than 100 national initiatives by federal and local authorities. The initiatives cover food security, artificial intelligence, culture and heritage, operational strategies, future skills, quality of life and happiness, and the advanced science, in line with the Vision 2021 agenda.