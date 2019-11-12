His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a total of 2,500 scientists, researchers, doctors, and innovators were granted the golden visa. This is the first batch of golden visa beneficiaries.

The move comes in line with the Cabinet decision to grant long-term visas. It also reaffirms the country’s global position as an incubator and hub for talents, innovators and creatives.

On his twitter page, Shaikh Mohammad said: “Today, we celebrated the first batch of 2500 scientists, researchers, innovators, investors and doctors who were granted the UAE’s golden visa. We welcome them to us and say to everyone: The UAE is the country of science and incubator of scientists, talented people and change makers”.

Sarah Bint Yousuf Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, said that granting the long-term visas to a group of scientists is a positive and qualitative step towards enhancing their position in society and promoting the scientific research sector in service of the the humanity.

The minister added: “Our Leadership has always been keen to honor and celebrate scientists and had a positive impract on the development of the UAE scientific community. Today’s move underpins the UAE's approach of attracting and embracing scientists and intellectuals and enhance their international standing on the economic and knowledge levels.

“We are proud of their presence within the UAE’s scientific community, which contributes to building a knowledge-based economy”, Al Amiri reaffirmed.

Ali Mohammad Bin Hammad, Chairman the Governing Board of Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) stressed that the golden visa system was first launched to create a stimulating environment conducive to investment and creativity and engage talents in the development process of the country as permanent partners.

He noted that the golden visa would absolutely help create an attractive and encouraging environment, and strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for talents and innovators.